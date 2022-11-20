Thank you for Reading.

George Garland Guthrie II
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

GEORGE GARLAND GUTHRIE II, a prominent Charleston lawyer, died Nov. 15, 2022, after a long illness. He was 80.

George was born March 26, 1942, to the late George Nye Guthrie and Daisy Eleanor Fultz Guthrie.

Tags

Recommended for you