GEORGE L. GRUBB, M.D., 104, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away peacefully in his sleep with his daughter by his side on December 26, 2022. He was born on December 11, 1918, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to George Arthur Grubb and Esther McClure Grubb.
Dr. Grubb, known by many co-workers and patients as the "singing doctor," delivered over 10,000 babies during his remarkable career as an obstetrician/gynecologist in Charleston. He was a 1936 graduate of Charleston High School, where he was a football and track star (and was voted by his classmates as "Happiest Boy." Upon graduation from CHS, he received a football scholarship to attend West Virginia Wesleyan College, where he majored in Chemistry. He received his medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia, and completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the same institution.
After graduating from medical school, he served as a captain in the United States Army during World War II in the Pacific theater. Following his military service, Dr. Grubb returned to Charleston and established his medical practice. He was active in many civic and professional organizations - including the Anvil Club. He served as President of the Kanawha Valley Medical Society, Clinical Associate Professor in the OB/GYN Division of CAMC and WVU-Charleston, and Chief of Staff at Charleston Memorial Hospital.
He also taught adult Sunday School and served as an Elder at First Christian Church. Many will remember Dr. Grubb for his numerous community lectures on the Dead Sea Scrolls.
A gifted athlete and true "Renaissance man," Dr. Grubb never met a sport or subject he couldn't master. He was a state pole vault champion, state 100-yard dash champion, and high point man in the state track tournament at Mountaineer Field in Morgantown. He even bowled a perfect 300 to win the Frankenberger's Bowler of the Week award. He enjoyed classical music, golf, tennis, a good pipe, a glass of wine with dinner, and building radios, stereos, and televisions.
He is survived by his children Stephen (Jeanne) Grubb, M.D., George Ann Grubb, and David (Katherine) Grubb; grandchildren Matthew Grubb, Sarah Grubb, Carrie Samuels, Katherine Grubb (Matt) Ewing, Emma Grubb, Hannah Grubb, and Ellie Grubb; great grandchildren Derrick Johnson, David Johnson, Emma Samuels, and Caleb Lincoln Ewing; and good friend and flight instructor Doug Essinger.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Ruth Ray Grubb, parents, granddaughter Jessica Elizabeth Grubb, grandson Peter Arthur Samuels, brother John (Shirley) Grubb, and sisters Jane (Kent) Warner, and Harriet (Paul) Blair.
A private celebration of Dr. Grubb's incredible life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Jessa's Place (www.jessasplace.com), or West Virginia Health Right (www.wvhealthright.org).