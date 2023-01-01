Thank you for Reading.

George L. Grubb
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
GEORGE L. GRUBB, M.D., 104, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away peacefully in his sleep with his daughter by his side on December 26, 2022. He was born on December 11, 1918, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to George Arthur Grubb and Esther McClure Grubb.

Dr. Grubb, known by many co-workers and patients as the "singing doctor," delivered over 10,000 babies during his remarkable career as an obstetrician/gynecologist in Charleston. He was a 1936 graduate of Charleston High School, where he was a football and track star (and was voted by his classmates as "Happiest Boy." Upon graduation from CHS, he received a football scholarship to attend West Virginia Wesleyan College, where he majored in Chemistry. He received his medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia, and completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the same institution.

