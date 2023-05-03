Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
GEORGE NAZEM BSHARAH, 51, of Charleston, WV, gained his wings on April 29, 2023, when he was called home to be with the Lord, his Savior, after suffering a long illness.
He was currently employed at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. He was the manager at Shop & Go on East Washington Street, Charleston, for about 30 years and became known as "Big George" to everyone who shopped there. His childhood friends knew him as "Puddin' " or "Pudd." George was loved by everyone who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nazem and Isabelle Bsharah; his sister, Mary Bsharah; and his grandparents and uncles.
George is survived by his wife, Leslie Bsharah; his children whom he adored so much, George, Kirsten, Elias and Raymond Bsharah; sister, Diana Bsharah, and his cousins, aunts and uncles, as well as a slew of close friends.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 5, at the St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral, on the corner of Court Street and Lee Street, Charleston, WV, with Father Joseph Hazar officiating. Burial at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV, will immediately follow.
Visitation will begin one hour prior at the church.
A candlelight celebration of life will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Haddad Riverfront Park, Charleston. Feel free to dress in his favorite colors (blue, green, black, gold, silver, or tie-dyed) and please bring your own candle, as candles will not be provided.
"He is going to be missed by so many who knew and loved him."