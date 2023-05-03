Thank you for Reading.

George Nazem Bsharah
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

GEORGE NAZEM BSHARAH, 51, of Charleston, WV, gained his wings on April 29, 2023, when he was called home to be with the Lord, his Savior, after suffering a long illness.

He was currently employed at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. He was the manager at Shop & Go on East Washington Street, Charleston, for about 30 years and became known as "Big George" to everyone who shopped there. His childhood friends knew him as "Puddin' " or "Pudd." George was loved by everyone who knew him.

Tags

Recommended for you