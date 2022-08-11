Thank you for Reading.

George Vergano Piper
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
The Honorable GEORGE VERGANO PIPER, beloved husband of Mikee Furby Piper, passed away unexpectedly at home on the eighth day of August, 2022.

Saying goodbye to George is hard for all who knew him and care for him. George quietly went through life always caring for and helping others. He always had a smile and was always a friend. George stepped into tomorrow as softly as he entered a room . . . with his wife, Mikee, by his side, holding his hand and speaking of her love for him. "You will never age for me, nor fade, nor die." William Shakespeare

