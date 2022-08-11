Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
The Honorable GEORGE VERGANO PIPER, beloved husband of Mikee Furby Piper, passed away unexpectedly at home on the eighth day of August, 2022.
Saying goodbye to George is hard for all who knew him and care for him. George quietly went through life always caring for and helping others. He always had a smile and was always a friend. George stepped into tomorrow as softly as he entered a room . . . with his wife, Mikee, by his side, holding his hand and speaking of her love for him. "You will never age for me, nor fade, nor die." William Shakespeare
George was a descendant of the Piper Cub Airplane inventor. He was a well-known attorney in Charleston, West Virginia, and across the state. He was born in Ithaca, New York, and moved to Beckley, West Virginia, in his youth. He attended Mercersburg Academy and graduated from Staunton Military Academy. He went to school at Furman University and upon graduation was accepted to the West Virginia University College of Law. He had a wide-ranging law practice, evidence of his legal skill. He retired as a judge for the state of West Virginia.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 46 years, Mikee Furby Piper, and numerous friends and family members. He will be remembered for his kindness, wit, generosity, thoughtfulness, and love of golf and travel.
The funeral service is scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia Street East, Charleston, West Virginia. The service of interment will be crypt side at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum, South Charleston, West Virginia, immediately following the service.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
"He was my North, my South, my East, and my West, my working week and my Sunday rest, my noon, my midnight, my talk, my song, I thought that love would last forever; I was wrong." W.H. Auden