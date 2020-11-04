Gerry Jarrett

GERRY "TOOTER" JARRETT, 74, of Campbell's Creek, Charleston, WV, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at CAMC, Memorial Division, Charleston, WV.
He was born July 28, 1946, in Nicholas County, to the late Amos and Myrl (Ghee) Jarrett.
After graduating from Clay County High School, Gerry joined the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. He was a retired coal miner, but his passion was working on late model dirt track race cars. Gerry was considered the local mechanic by all who knew him.
Gerry was a member of Liberty Christian Church where he and Constance enjoyed attending.
Gerry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Constance Jarrett; daughters, Felicia (Richard) Lowe and Heather Jarrett; sisters, Maris Vissari, Linda Altizer and Marsha (Ron) Crowe; and brothers, Terry (Dina) Jarrett and Ronnie Jarrett.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Liberty Christian Church.
Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 6, at Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV with Pastor Randall Wilson officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.