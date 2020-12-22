GILBERT LEWIS JACOBS JR., 76, of Charleston, WV, gained his heavenly wings December 18, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born January 25, 1944.
Gilbert was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from C&P/ Bell Atlantic Telephone Company. He enjoyed motorcycle rides with his wife and brother, hunting, reading, his adoring cat Shilo, spending time with his grandchildren and family, and waving to his neighbors and friends from his chair on the front deck.
Gilbert is survived by his wife of 58 years, Goldie; brother, Gary (Linda) Jacobs; daughter, Angie (Rick) Jacobs-Ferris; son, Gill (Charlotte) Jacobs; son-in-law, Roland Weaver; grandchildren, Jonathan (Jeanette) Weaver, Anna Lee (Billy) Tyson, Amber (CJ) Murrell, Nathan Jacobs, Jeremy (Lauren) Ciampanella, Johnny (Kiana) Lester, Shannon Ferris, Eli (Katelyn) Jacobs and Ezekiel Jacobs; 13 great-grandchildren; and nephews and nieces.
Gilbert's eldest daughter, Lee Anna Weaver, preceded him through heaven's gates earlier this year. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Roger Jacobs; parents, Gilbert Sr. and Phyllis Jacobs; and his granddaughter-in-law, Alyssa Hartwell.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
A small service will be held for immediate family only, with an open memorial to follow, at a later date due to COVID-19.
