GREGORY DOUDS PATTERSON of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family, on January 2, 2023, after a long journey with dementia. He was 71 years old.

Greg is survived by his wife of 41 years, Corleen Barker; their four children: Emily of Charleston, WV, Abigail of Charleston, SC (husband James, son Forrest, step-daughter Stormy), Adam of Irwin, PA (wife Erin, daughter Rosalie, son Maxwell), and Will of Charleston, WV; his five siblings, Patricia Conboy, Mary Lou Hollman (husband Thomas), Judith Beswick, Joan Rittenberger (husband George), and Edwin (wife Susan), and many nieces and nephews who will always remember the generosity of their Uncle Greg.

