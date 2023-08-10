Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

GRETCHEN DOROTHY JORDON, "YAYA," age 68, passed peacefully at Hubbard House on August 8, 2023, after her fight with Brain Cancer (Glioblastoma).

Surviving are her parents, Barker and Catherine Torrey; her daughter, Brittany Summer Edwards (Derek); her son, George Wesley Jordon III (Pamela), and her daughter, Hannah Jacoba Clark (Jason). Gretchen is also survived by her five grandchildren, Derek Edwards Jr., George Jordon, Owen Jordon, Preston Clark, and Riley Clark.

Tags

Recommended for you