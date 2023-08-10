Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
GRETCHEN DOROTHY JORDON, "YAYA," age 68, passed peacefully at Hubbard House on August 8, 2023, after her fight with Brain Cancer (Glioblastoma).
Surviving are her parents, Barker and Catherine Torrey; her daughter, Brittany Summer Edwards (Derek); her son, George Wesley Jordon III (Pamela), and her daughter, Hannah Jacoba Clark (Jason). Gretchen is also survived by her five grandchildren, Derek Edwards Jr., George Jordon, Owen Jordon, Preston Clark, and Riley Clark.
Gretchen attended Morris Harvey College and the Culinary Institute of America. Gretchen had two homes, Marsing, Idaho, where she spent time with her loving parents, and Charleston, West Virginia, where she loved to spend time visiting her children and grandchildren. Gretchen will most be remembered in her communities for her passion of cooking and love of animals. Over the years, Gretchen has owned and fostered hundreds of cats, dogs, horses, goats, guinea pigs, hamsters, and ferrets. She was beautiful inside and out, was a force to be reckoned with, and would do absolutely anything for the people and animals she loved.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia Street East, Charleston, West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations to the Ladies and the Trap Animal Rescue in Boise, Idaho.