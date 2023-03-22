Thank you for Reading.

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

GUSSIE M. BOWE, of Belle, WV, died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the age of 90, after a short illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Minnie (Richards) Mullins; by her husband of 58 years, Woodrow W. Bowe; brothers, Matthew Mullins, Nathaniel Mullins, Ronald Mullins, Donald Mullins, and Jimmy Mullins; and sisters, Frances (Mullins) Cadle and Annabelle (Mullins) McCloud.

Tags

Recommended for you