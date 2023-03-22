Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
GUSSIE M. BOWE, of Belle, WV, died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the age of 90, after a short illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Minnie (Richards) Mullins; by her husband of 58 years, Woodrow W. Bowe; brothers, Matthew Mullins, Nathaniel Mullins, Ronald Mullins, Donald Mullins, and Jimmy Mullins; and sisters, Frances (Mullins) Cadle and Annabelle (Mullins) McCloud.
Gussie was an avid gardener and loved tending her flowers, especially irises. She excelled at crossword puzzles, doing them in ink to the consternation of her children. She loved jigsaw puzzles and taking trips to the beach.
She is survived by her children, Johnny Bowe and wife Gail, Diana Bowe, Gloria Bowe, Elaine Bowe, Marilyn Bowe, Jeffrey Bowe and wife Melissa, and Natalie Bowe Sampson and husband David. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Amanda Childress and husband Darin, Jennifer Bowe, Nicholas Bowe, Emily Bowe, and Noah Bowe, as well as two great-granddaughters, Maleigha Childress and Jadalyn Childress; her sister, Rosemary Stowers and brother, Jerry Mullins.
Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston. WV, with Rev. Bernard Toppings officiating. Private burial services will be at Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.