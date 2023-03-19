Gussie M. Bowe Mar 19, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium 1118 Virginia St., E. Charleston, WV (304) 342-8135Website GUSSIE M. BOWE, 90, of Belle, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Arrangements are forthcoming. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Marceline Ray “Mike Parsons Wanda June Tenney Brittany Lynn Gillman-Miller Jane Ann Pritt Moore Elizabeth “Betty” McCray Edith Marie “Edie” Hall William Asa Johnson James M. Ross Retha Mae (Beller) Dickerson Shala Vashnae Renita Wright Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 19, 2023 Daily Mail WV 'Rocket Boys' author hopes more Coalwood stories coming to the screen Morgantown native releases debut solo album, 'Appalachian Gothic' St. Albans Scottish Fiddle Orchestra to perform today Native plants face perilous future How dangerous was the Ohio chemical train derailment?