HARRY B. WAGNER, JR. of the Fort Hill Community of Charleston, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2022, surrounded by his close friends and family.
Born January 20, 1931, Harry was the son of the late Harry Wagner, Sr., and Talma McClure Leach Wagner. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Catherine (Kitty) Ruffner Wagner. Although Harry did not have children, Bryan Luzader and Robert Wines were his family and caregivers since the passing of Kitty.
A graduate of Morris Harvey College and a proud U.S. Navy veteran, serving in the Pacific during the Korean War, Harry was a sales representative for the Chapman Printing Company for more than 40 years, retiring in 2014. Harry was very active in the community, supporting the arts in the Kanawha Valley, along with his love for animals of all sizes. Harry received the Distinguished West Virginian Award from Governor Tomblin in 2013 for his tireless work in the Mountain State.
In keeping with Harry's wishes, there will be no funeral service and his cremated remains will be joined with those of his wife in the West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton, WV, at a later date.
The family would like to thank Carla Wisman for going above and beyond in assisting the family with care for Harry. In addition, we would like to thank the wonderful and compassionate staff at Visiting Angels and CAMC Memorial SICU who helped assist Harry during his final days.