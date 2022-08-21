Thank you for Reading.

Harry B. Wagner Jr.
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

HARRY B. WAGNER, JR. of the Fort Hill Community of Charleston, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2022, surrounded by his close friends and family.

Born January 20, 1931, Harry was the son of the late Harry Wagner, Sr., and Talma McClure Leach Wagner. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Catherine (Kitty) Ruffner Wagner. Although Harry did not have children, Bryan Luzader and Robert Wines were his family and caregivers since the passing of Kitty.

Tags

Recommended for you