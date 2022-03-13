Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
HARRY HORMUZ FATHY (FATHI), 86, of Charleston, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston. Hormuz Fathi was the epitome of the American immigrant success story. He was a true believer in the foundations of Americanism and hard work. Still a proud Iranian, he was born in Mashad, Iran, July 29, 1935. He was not only the first in his family to go to college, but through dedication and hard work he graduated Tabriz University with a degree in General Medicine in 1962. A driven man, he traveled to the UK, where he met his love, Susan, and started his path that culminated in Buffalo, NY towards being an orthopedic surgeon. Hormuz helped develop orthopedic sciences in Iran after returning in 1969. He spent the next decade doing his favorite thing, hunting the great games of Iran in the high Zagros and Alborz mountains. He was an accomplished hunter, full of adventure. Following the 1979 revolution, Hormuz returned to America, rebuilt his life and practice from scratch, and lived the American immigrant dream of success. He practiced in both Montgomery and CAMC General hospitals from 1983 until his retirement in 2009. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Susan Margaret Fathy. He is survived by his three children, Aria Charles Fathy, Bijan James Fathy and Afsaneh Elizabeth Fathy Faerber; his brother and sister, and five grandchildren. May his rifle shoot straight for eternity. A Private Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.