Helen DiPietro

HELEN MADELINE DIPIETRO, loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020.
Helen was family and faith centric. She was preceded in death by the 'love of her life', Bob. Their marriage of 50 years was full with raising family and travels near and far. She was a lifelong learner, earning an Associate Degree in an Applied Science after her children were grown and working as a Paralegal. She enjoyed sewing and gardening, especially her roses.
She was active in the Catholic Church, most recently at Christ the King in Dunbar, WV.
She was a loving mother to:Helen C. Snyder (Rich), Robert E. DiPietro (deceased), Dawn M. French (John) and Alicia A. DiPietro. She was a proud and engaged Grandmother to Amanda D. Brainard (Dan), Michael A Snyder (Amanda), Jennifer D. French (Adam) and Melissa M. Parks (Kevin). She was very excited to be a Great- grandmother to Declan and Dylan Brainard and Charles Parks. "Grammy' was known for her crafts, puzzles, games, and of course, donuts. She loved family gatherings and having her children around her. She will be greatly missed.
She will also be dearly missed by her extended family of sister, cousins, nieces and nephews in New Jersey.
Due to the current situation, to enable Helen's friends and family near and far to join, a live streamed funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1504 Grosscup Ave, Dunbar WV 25064. (Note: Those attending the church service in person must wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines).
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made in Helen's honor at Hospice Care, 1806 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston WV 25387. Hospicecarewv.org
