Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
HELEN G. SHERMAN, age 92, born Elena de Jesus de Garcia de Alba y Gonzalez, of Charleston, WV, died July 19, 2022.

Helen was born June 27, 1930, and grew up in San Angel, a suburban area outside of Mexico City, Mexico. Her Catholic faith was central in her large family and she pursued a life of service to the church in an order of Holy Sisters in the US State of New Jersey where she spent a few years as a novitiate. Declining religious life, Helen returned to Mexico City where she pursued a career in business as a Legal Secretary.

