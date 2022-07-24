Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
HELEN G. SHERMAN, age 92, born Elena de Jesus de Garcia de Alba y Gonzalez, of Charleston, WV, died July 19, 2022.
Helen was born June 27, 1930, and grew up in San Angel, a suburban area outside of Mexico City, Mexico. Her Catholic faith was central in her large family and she pursued a life of service to the church in an order of Holy Sisters in the US State of New Jersey where she spent a few years as a novitiate. Declining religious life, Helen returned to Mexico City where she pursued a career in business as a Legal Secretary.
On December 29, 1954, Elenita married Richard "Dick" Sherman after a romantic long-distance courtship with this American GI. She became Helen Sherman and moved permanently to the states. They were married for more than 64 years until his passing in 2019. After her Catholic faith, her greatest love was her husband, Dick, who she cared for with Hospice and other caregivers, enabling his peaceful passing at home, for which her children are eternally grateful.
Helen and husband Dick were devoted members of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Charleston since the early 1960's She especially enjoyed sharing her beautiful voice in the Choir, the friendships of guild members, and participating in the Church Bazaar.
Helen worked as a secretary and legal secretary for a variety of Charleston firms. Her impeccable English made her desirable as an Interpreter, Translator and even as a tutor for High School Spanish. She loved teaching and her favorite students were in Sunday school at Sacred Heart.
Helen loved to socialize, to dress for socializing, and to be with her family, in the States and in Mexico. The family cherishes many wonderful trips to Mexico City, Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta, Cancun, Cozumel and Mazatlán. She loved music, from Classical to 70's Rock and now and then a Spanish tune perfect for dancing with castanets flying. She loved cats, small and large. She was a passionate and competitive Bridge player or any other game she could lure you into, including dominoes. She was an accomplished seamstress, sewing and altering for family and friends. She played guitar, sometimes conveniently brought along at social events. As an empty nester, she took up tennis and became a devoted player and viewer of professional Men's Tennis.
Helen is survived by children Ritchard (Colleen) Sherman, Hadden Township, NJ; Betty (Mike) Newell, Apex NC; Mary Wall, Johns Island. SC., loved as "Iti" by grandchildren Ethan Sherman, Emily Sherman, Adrienne Sherman, Mary/Mimi (Trey) Knight, Zachary (Julia) Newell, and Genie Wall, and great-grandchild, Ellie Knight; Her beloved niece, Maria Teresa Osorio Garcia de Alba sister, Sister Rosa, and other nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her.
Helen is preceded in death by parents Jose and Rosa Garcia de Alba, husband Richard Sherman, daughter Jennie Marie Sherman, and siblings Raymond, Juan, Chepa, Pepa, and Lucita.
Special gratitude to the entire family of Mary Holstein; family friend, Pat Cochran; Hospice of Kanawha Valley; and the staff of Bellaire at Devonshire, all of whom eased Mom's later years.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at The Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston with the Very Rev. Father Donald X. Higgs officiating. Entombment will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Visitation will be held with the family 1 hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in memory of Helen to: The Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 1114 Virginia St. E, Charleston, WV 25301.