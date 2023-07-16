Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

HELEN LOUISE CROPLEY passed away peacefully at home in Charleston on July 14, 2023.

She was born on April 5, 1931, in Trinidad, Colorado, the daughter of Daniel James Sutherland and Helen Eva Hayes.

