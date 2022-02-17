Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
DR. HORTENCIA NICDAO FERNANDEZ, MD, 99, of South Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully in the early hours on February 14, 2022, in her home in South Charleston.
Born August 4, 1922, in the city of Cagayan de Oro in the southern part of the Philippines, she lived a long life in service of others. From a young age, she sought to bring aid and healing to those around her. It was her life goal. Her passion was to attend to those from infancy to end of life. She had an impressive career that spanned over 50 years from her medical schooling at the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. She finally settled down and spent 34 of those years dedicated to this humble state of West Virginia providing care to generations of families.
She will finally join her loving husband, Dominador; parents, Natividad and Miguel; and siblings, Charito, Napoleon, Rosario, Antonia, Cleopas, Abelardo, and Benjamin, who have all gone before her.
Her love and compassion will still be held by her children: Emmanuel "Manie" and wife Andrea, Emma, Renato and wife Jennifer, and Brandon and Bethany, Joshua and wife Katiee, Katrina and husband Curtis, and Stephen and wife Megan; and great-grandchildren, Amelia, Alora and Ethan, as well as many patients, friends, and family, near and far, who she has graced in their lives.
Family will receive friends and loved ones from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, February 18, at Barlow and Bonsall Funeral Home in Charleston, WV. Afterward, all are invited to a Mincha prayer service in honor of Dr. Fernandez at 5:45 p.m. at Congregation B'nai Jacob in Charleston, WV.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, February 19, a Funeral Mass dedicated to Dr. Fernandez will be held at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of Sacred Heart in Charleston, WV. Afterward, an interment ceremony will be held at the Mt. Olivet Mausoleum at Spring Hill Cemetery in Charleston, WV, with a reception to follow.
In light of the ongoing pandemic, family requests, guests utilize face masks at indoor gatherings.
Family requests in lieu of flowers (although one her most favorite things in this world), please consider making donations in her honor to your local non-profit organizations that help alleviate childhood poverty.