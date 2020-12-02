HOWARD F. MCCULLOUGH Jr., 80, of Charleston, WV, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at his residence.
Howard was retired from Walker Machinery Co., PLM Equipment, and Shafer Equipment. He was a member of Saint Mark's United Methodist Church in Charleston.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and will be greatly missed by all who know him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Howard F. McCullough Sr.
Howard is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sandra L. McCullough; son, Robert McCullough; daughter, Marcia McCullough Tennant and husband, Dave of Fairmont, WV; daughter, Jennifer L. McCullough Young and husband, Kevin; son, Howard F. "Butch" McCullough and wife, Jessica; grandchildren, Molly, Brianna, Christopher, Mary, Kiersten and Megan; and first wife, Sandra Marks Miller.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donation be made to Saint Mark's United Methodist Church, 900 Washington Street East, Charleston, WV 25301. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com .
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements