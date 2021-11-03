Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
HUBERT PERRY MOLES, 88, passed away November 1, 2021, following a long illness.
He was the son of the late Hubert and Dessie (McCracken) Moles. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Lou Ann Moles; a brother, Lawrence Lee Moles; half-brothers, Patrick B. Murphy and James Lovel Moles; and half-sister, Hazel (Miles) Birthisel.
Perry was a 1950 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. He attended West Virginia University before serving in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Upon returning, he was employed as a lab technician at Union Carbide Tech Center R and D while attending night school at West Virginia State University, where he graduated with a B.S. degree in physics and math. He retired from Union Carbide as a Staff Analyst in the computer software telecommunications area. After his retirement, Perry enjoyed hiking the many trails of West Virginia with his wife Patricia, playing with his dogs, working in his yard and talking to his neighbors.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 39 years, Patricia Moles; daughter, Marlene Dee Moles of Sissonville, WV; son, Mark Richard Moles of Sissonville, WV; son, Matthew Perry Moles of Conyers, GA; stepsons, Michael S. Skiles of Charleston, WV, and Brian Lee Skiles of Parkersburg, WV; grandchildren, Matthew Daniel Moles and Karlee Danielle Moles.