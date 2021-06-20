CHARLES EDWARD "CHARLIE" BOLL, II was born May 1, 1940 to the late Juanita Miller Boll and Charles E. Boll Sr. of Charleston, WV. On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, Charlie passed away suddenly. Left to mourn his passing and cherish his memory are his loving wife: Kim R. Pauley, daughter: Marian Boll Weems, (Eugene), sister: Sarah Boll Cummer, granddaughter: Hailey Maison Hope Weems, nephew: Willson Cummer (Michelle), niece: Clementine Cummer, 2 great grandsons, other relatives and many friends.
A memorial visitation will be held at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 5 -7 p.m. Friends are invited to visit with the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Charlie's honor to the Serenity Club at 1225 Ohio Ave., Dunbar, WV 25064, WV Institute of Spirituality at 1601 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25311 and the Charleston Ballet at 100 Capitol Street, Suite 302, Charleston, WV 25301.
