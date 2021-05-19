INEZ M. MAGGIO, "MURPH", 92, passed away peacefully, May 15, 2021. Born in Swandale, WV December 1, 1928 as the daughter of the late Banning Francis Murphy and Ethel May Murphy of Clay County, West Virginia. She attended Clay County High School and graduated with the class of 1947. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael G. Maggio whom she was married to for 63 years. They resided for most of their years in the town of Miami on Cabin Creek. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
As a medical professional, first as a nurse and later as a nurse anesthetist, she was dedicated to healing and helping others throughout her career. Her career in nursing started as she graduated from the Kanawha Valley Hospital School of Nursing in 1950. She worked for Dr. Frederick H. Dobbs and also worked for Dr. C.T Whiteside at Kayford, WV. After many years working at various hospitals in the Kanawha Valley, she studied anesthesia at Charleston Memorial Hospital where she worked for several years. She moved on to the Eye and Ear Clinic of Charleston where she worked for 25 years as a nurse anesthetist. She loved working for the clinic and claimed they had the best doctors in the state and east coast.
Her commitment to helping others also transpired into volunteering for many worthy causes. As a mother of three children, she was devoted to volunteering to raise funds in support their school's extra-curricular activities. Her volunteer activities included many years in support of the East Bank Pioneers and was honored in 2018 with the Honorable Alumni Award. After moving to Charleston, she continued to give back to the community in the upper Kanawha Valley as she served as a Board Member of the Cabin Creek Clinic. After several years as a member of the Charleston Moose Lodge Chapter 317 she was a Senior Regent and earned multiple degrees including the College of Regents degree in 2001.
She never forgot that she came from Clay County and loved to go visit relatives when she was able, taking her grandchildren and sharing memories during the trip.
She loved the solitude of fishing with her husband and son-in-law at Smith Mountain Lake. Her hobbies included playing bingo, going to Crowder Auction, knitting dish cloths, sewing, and having fun at the Charleston Moose with her friends.
Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Beverly Anderson, (William M. "Andy") and Mary K. Maggio-Sheets (Steve Sheets) (John Dempsey); Son, Michel G. Maggio Jr. (Connie); Grandchildren, Bryan Anderson (Kristina), Michael Anderson, Tyler Sheets, Blair Maggio Alfano (Nicholas) and Michael T. Maggio (Kailyn); Great Grandchildren, Raven Anderson, Eleanor Anderson and Hawkins Maggio; Sister, Zelma Heater; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
Deceased Siblings, Coleman Murphy, Ray Murphy, Ralph Murphy, Robert Murphy, Russel Murphy, Carroll Murphy, Lester Dennis Murphy, Custer Leonard Murphy, Grace Murphy and Thelma Jane Cantley.
A special thanks from the family to her caregivers, Mary Roberts, Helen Lim, Kim Murphy and HospiceCare.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Staunton Ave. SE, Charleston, WV with Rev. Father Jose Manuel Escalante officiating. The funeral will also be streamed live via a special address on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/yu02VIfwcMc
Visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 - 8 p.m., at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home located at 1118 Virginia Street, East, Charleston, WV where there will be a ceremony with the Women of the Moose at 7 p.m.
Inez will be laid to rest in the mausoleum at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, WV.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Hospice @ http://www.hospicecarewv.org
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.