Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
IRIS ANN HOLMES, 87, of South Charleston, WV, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, after a short illness. Read the full obituary with service details at www.barlowbonsall.com. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

