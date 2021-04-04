IVOR ALAN SHEFF, 71, of Charleston, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Ivor was born in Charleston on October 2, 1949 to the late Leon and Florence Sheff.
He was the owner of Ivor's Trunk in downtown Charleston, a member of B'Nai Jacob Synagogue and was the Band Leader of the Production Company for over 40 years.
Ivor was also a retired Captain in the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam Era.
He is survived by his siblings, Ilene (Mark) Goodman of New York, Marjorie Alderson of Raleigh, NC, Marc (Liz) Sheff of Dallas, TX and Gary Sheff of Charleston; 8 nieces and nephews; and 8 great nieces and nephews, with 1 on the way.
A future Memorial Service is planned when circumstances regarding COVID improve.
In lieu of flowers - donations may be sent in memory of Ivor to: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. Charleston, WV 25302, Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston WV, 25387 and/or B'nai Jacob Synagogue, 1599 Virginia St E, Charleston, WV 25311.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.