JACK CONNER BURDETT, II, 74, passed away peacefully at Hospice-Care at CAMC Memorial on May 5, 2021 with his children by his side.
He was preceded in death by: his loving wife, Pamela Ann (Gardner-Coburn) Burdett; his parents, former WV Secretary of State Joe Floyd Burdett and Virginia (Shonk) Burdett; his twin brother, Joe Floyd Burdett, III; and his sister Beverly (Burdett) Cartwright.
He enjoyed spending time and traveling with his beloved wife, his children, and grandchildren. He loved the game of golf, playing poker with a group of life-long friends, and riding his boat down the Kanawha River. He was quite the entertainer and enjoyed a good party, especially his elaborate New Year's Eve celebrations.
Jack graduated from Charleston High School in 1965 and Marshall University in 1969 with a B.A. He had a 35 year career with BP, where he retired as the Senior Vice-President of Marketing. His work at BP transferred him and his family to various states where they were fortunate enough to establish many lifelong friendships. He lived out his final years in his hometown of Charleston.
He is survived by his first wife Mary Rebecca (Coughenour) Malone, children, Beth (Michael) Weber, Kristin (Rodney) Elkins, Melissa Coburn, Jeffrey (Lilian) Burdett, Meredith Burdett, and Mark Burdett. He is also survived by: his grandchildren, Lauren (Adrian) Fisch, Andrew Maston and Kaley Burdett; sisters-in-law, Deborah Burdett, Betsy Gardner, Janis Gardner; and brother-in-law, Joel Gardner and Bob Cartwright.
The family will receive friends from 12 - 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia Street, East, Charleston, WV. Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m., also at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home. Burial will be Monday, May 17, 2021 at 9 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery.
Jack was a devoted father and friend and will be deeply missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jack's memory to Hospice Care (www.hospicecarewv.org) or the National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org).
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.