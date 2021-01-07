JACKIE (JACQUETTE) ANN MAFFETT TAYLOR passed away January 2, 2021 at home with her children by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Senator Frank Lile Taylor, Jr. of Charleston, West Virginia. Additionally, she is preceded by her three sisters: Marie Faulconer, Vera Judy, and Corinne Wallace. She is survived by her two children, Blair M. Taylor (Ginna) of Charleston, and Paige T. Proctor of Lexington, Kentucky. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Tait Anderson Taylor, Mary Lile Proctor, and James McKenzie Proctor.
Jackie was born on December 20, 1930 to the late T. Wood and Lizzie Waits Maffett in Cynthiana, Kentucky. She graduated in 1953 from the University of Kentucky with a Home Economics Degree. Jackie was the first person in her family to attend and graduate college. Following graduation, she was recruited by Appalachian Power Company and moved to Charleston, West Virginia for work. She began attending services and young adult activities at The First Presbyterian Church in Charleston where she met the love of her life, Frank Lile Taylor, Jr. They were married on May 23, 1964 in Cynthiana, Kentucky. Jackie was a committed and faithful member of First Presbyterian Church, Charleston; she was an Elder, a Stephen's Minister, and life-member of the Presbyterian Women. Her greatest joy, however, was fostering the lives of young children as she worked as the Director of the Preschool Program at First Presby from 1981 to 1996. Upon her retirement, Jackie was honored for her dedication and good work with children when the First Presbyterian Church added her name to the Preschool Endowment funds, newly named the O'Conner, Francis, Taylor fund, which provides scholarship opportunities for children who otherwise might not be able to attend preschool.
Jackie was an avid fan of her alma mater and a 67 year member of the University of Kentucky Alumni Association. Understanding the importance of education and valuing its impact on the lives of students, Jackie was recognized as an outstanding supporter of the University of Kentucky and awarded a lifetime membership. Never was there a time that she couldn't be heard yelling, "Let's go Cats!" In addition, Jackie loved to cook, she loved flowers and gardening, and she loved U.K. basketball.
The family would like to thank Robin and Village Caregiving (Sherry, Melissa, and Christie) for the wonderful care of their mother. In addition, they would like to thank the staff of Hospice Care WV for their time and commitment to the family.
A small private graveside service is scheduled for the family. A celebration of Jackie's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the First Presbyterian Church for the Preschool Endowment Funds (16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV 25301), Hospice Care West Virginia https://www.hospicecarewv.org , or Faith in Action https://faithinactiongkv.com
