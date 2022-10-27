James Betts Jr. Oct 27, 2022 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium 1118 Virginia St., E. Charleston, WV (304) 342-8135Website JAMES BETTS JR, 76 of Deepwater, WV received his wings on October 22, 2022 at home.Full Obituary may be seen and Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.comBarlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Charleston Condolence Wv James Betts Jr Obituary Wing Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Margaret Marie Newman Butrick Roy Lee Bess Blank Patricia Ann Henry Carol Ann Hicks Martin Mark H. Barnes Denise Marie Winter Blank Roy Lee Bess Belma Leadmon Withrow Katherine Kay Lockhart Jack Clifton Bennett Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 27, 2022 Daily Mail WV Iconic photos from AP photographers to go on view at Huntington Museum of Art Adirondack chair now a roadside attraction in Summersville Diane Tarantini: Birthdays and worst days in the Windy City City's vision of downtown luxury living becomes reality in renovated high-rise Robert Saunders: On cheating fishermen, chess players and sex toys