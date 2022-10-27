Thank you for Reading.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
JAMES BETTS JR, 76 of Deepwater, WV received his wings on October 22, 2022 at home.

Full Obituary may be seen and Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com

