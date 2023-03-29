Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
JAMES CALLOWAY "JIM" IRVING, 76, of Rand, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV.
Jim was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on May 21, 1946. He was the second son born to Helen G. Calloway and Stephen R. Irving, Sr. Jim and his family moved to Rand, WV, when he was seven. He remained a resident of Rand for the rest of his life.
Jim entered Sacred Heart elementary in the fourth grade. There he immediately demonstrated exceptional athletic talent excelling in multiple sports. His athletic prowess continued into high school as he became a standout in basketball and football player.
James attended Sacred Heart Catholic High School. As a member of the football program whose backfield was named "The Four Colts," he helped lead the team to four consecutive undefeated regular seasons. In 1963 Jim played fullback, punted, kicked off, and kicked extra points for the team and earned the title of Kanawha Valley scoring champion.
In recognition of his athletic success and commitment to education, Charleston Catholic High School Class of 1965 created the James Irving Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded annually to a deserving rising junior attending Charleston Catholic High School.
After high school, Jim traveled to California to pursue his education and to continue playing football at Riverside University. But his matriculation at Riverside University ended once he was drafted into the United States army. Jim served bravely and honorably in Korea in the DMZ, rose to Sergeant First Class, and earned the National Defense Service and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medals.
In 1966 Jim married his high school sweetheart, Julia (Judy) Reynolds, with whom they shared a long and fruitful life until her untimely death in 2008. Jim and Judy welcomed two children, James II and Jeffrey, into their family.
After Jim's military service, he started his career with Union Carbide, working in numerous positions and holding several titles. His commitment to furthering his education never left him. While working full-time at Union Carbide, he attended West Virginia State University, earning a bachelor's degree.
Jim was an avid sports fan and a staunch supporter of West Virginia teams and Notre Dame football. He spent many hours hailing the accomplishments of his favorite teams with his brother, who always cheered for the wrong team. He will be missed.
Jim had many friends as a lifelong resident of the greater Charleston area. He was well-known in his community for his kindness and willingness to help anyone in need. He was also blessed with family and friends who lovingly helped him in his hours of need, especially his beloved daughter-in-law, Kimberly Irving, and special friend Aquanetta Fyall and family.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Stephen Irving Sr., his mother, Helen, his wife, Judy, and his son James II.
Jim departed this life peacefully on March 22, 2023, at 76. Jim is survived by his son Jeffrey; his daughter-in-law, Kimberly Irving; brother Stephen (Diane) Irving; niece Caitlyn (Jonathan) Sechuk; nephew, Stephen Irving.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of life, which will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023 at Barlow and Bonsall Funeral Home, 1113 Virginia St. E, Charleston. Visitation will begin 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Internment immediately following the services. Following the internment, a repast will occur at the Levi Baptist Church in Rand, WV.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to James Irving Scholarship Fund c/o Charleston Catholic High School, 1033 Virginia Street, East, Charleston, WV 25301 ATTN Sherry Shindle.