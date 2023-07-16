Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
JAMES D. RECCO of Hansford, WV, 89 passed away peacefully after a short illness at Charleston General Hospital on July 12, 2023 surrounded by family. He was born in Hansford on January 15, 1934. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dominick and Mary Recco, sisters Bonnie (Claude) Sneed, Caroline (William) McDaniel, Carmella (James "Butch") Baldwin, Gloria (Gene) Cobb, Sally (Jim) Turner, in laws Joseph and Regina Cenatiempo, brother in laws, Charles Robinson, Francis Cenatiempo, James Cenatiempo, Rick Speaks, and grandson Nicholas Kalaris.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary, son Joseph (Brenda) of Maryland, and daughters Regina "Jeannie" Mason and her husband, Robert "Bob" Houts, Jr..of Maryland, Rose M. Bird of WV, Ann M. Recco of Virginia. He was a Grandfather of 14 and Great Grandfather of 10. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Robinson of Florida, and brother, William (Carol) Recco of WV, sister in law, Rose Speaks of Texas, and several nieces and nephews.
Jim was a graduate of West Virginia Institute of Technology and completed his military aviation training at Ellington Air Force Base, TX, where he met his wife, Mary.
After Jim completed his Navigator training at Ellington AFB, he returned home to become a teacher while also flying in the West Virginia National Guard. Later, Jim joined the WVANG full time and became the Director of Flying Operations at Charleston WVANG culminating his career in 1989 as a Lt. Col in the WVANG. He had many memorable missions to include transporting Lee Greenwood on a multi continent world tour. His missions also took him to such places as Thailand, New Zealand, Europe, North, Central, and South America, the Caribbean with two of his favorite places being St. Croix and Puerto Rico, where the duty days were long in anticipation of a steak at Scotch & Sirloin.
After retiring from the WVANG, Jim became the director of the Agency for Aging in Charleston, West Virginia where one of his goals was to support the gathering of seniors for lunch, entertainment, and fellowship. Most importantly, Jim enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He enjoyed constructing model aircraft, watching Westerns and World War II movies. He was also a very good cook and enjoyed his dinners.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, where he was a lifelong member, with the Very Rev. Father Donald X. Higgs officiating. Burial will follow at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the Sacred Heart at 11 a.m.