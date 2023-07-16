Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

James D. Recco
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

JAMES D. RECCO of Hansford, WV, 89 passed away peacefully after a short illness at Charleston General Hospital on July 12, 2023 surrounded by family. He was born in Hansford on January 15, 1934. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dominick and Mary Recco, sisters Bonnie (Claude) Sneed, Caroline (William) McDaniel, Carmella (James "Butch") Baldwin, Gloria (Gene) Cobb, Sally (Jim) Turner, in laws Joseph and Regina Cenatiempo, brother in laws, Charles Robinson, Francis Cenatiempo, James Cenatiempo, Rick Speaks, and grandson Nicholas Kalaris.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary, son Joseph (Brenda) of Maryland, and daughters Regina "Jeannie" Mason and her husband, Robert "Bob" Houts, Jr..of Maryland, Rose M. Bird of WV, Ann M. Recco of Virginia. He was a Grandfather of 14 and Great Grandfather of 10. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Robinson of Florida, and brother, William (Carol) Recco of WV, sister in law, Rose Speaks of Texas, and several nieces and nephews.

