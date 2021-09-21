Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
JAMES RAYMOND STOOPS, 67, of Elkview, WV, went home to be with the Lord September 18, 2021, after a long-term illness. He was born June 30, 1954, in Wheeling, WV, to Raymond Edmund and Esther Mae Stoops.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Longwell, and faithful companions, Sassy, Peanut and Speck.
He is survived by the love of his life of 47 years, Shannon Lea Church Stoops; his siblings, Martha Lee Gheo of New Martinsville, WV, Jackie Jobes of Cameron, WV, Sue Stoops of Cameron and Michael Stoops of Elkview, WV; his children, James Paul Stoops (Tammy) of Elkview, Brian Edmund Stoops (Christy) of Hansford, WV, Stephanie Daun Stoops (Brandon) of Elkview and Jesse Cole Stoops (Emeralld) of Elkview; grandchildren, Cameron Stoops (Hailey), Matthew Stoops, Brianna Hines (Hunter), Joey Stoops, Justin Stoops, Brian "B" Hines, Joshua Stoops, Bryar Stoops, Tate "Tator" Stoops and Gatlin Stoops; great-grandchildren, River Stoops and Everly Edwards; a host of nieces and nephews; and best friends, Mark and Debbie Pernell, Raheem Nader, Patch, Pearl, Dixie, Cheif and Bonnie.
Jim took price in all that he did and it showed. He was an avid collector and seen the beauty in everything. He loved gardening, woodworking, hunting and fishing, and so much more. He made his living as one of the best Auto Body Repairman and Mechanics. But, family was always number one.
"Till we meet again, Pops, We Love You Always."
Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 23, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.