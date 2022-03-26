James Ron Brooks Mar 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. 1 of 2 SYSTEM SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium 1118 Virginia St., E. Charleston, WV (304) 342-8135Website JAMES RON BROOKS, 82, of Charleston passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022 after a hard fought battle with cancer.He will be greatly missed by his wife, Kay Brooks; his daughter, Tracey Temple Sieger;, and his 3 grandchildren.He was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, class of 1958.He was a U.S. Army veteran and later worked in the Mapping Division of the Dept. Of Highways for many years.A man blessed with many artistic talents, he was the lead singer of the Jades, the Montereys and a vocalist with The Brothers In The Cross.He had a strong faith and trust in God and was a long standing member of Morris Memorial United Methodist Church.A private service will be held for his family at a later date.In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made in memory of Ron to: Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV 25311.Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com.Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kay Brooks James Ron Brooks Work Company Christianity Ron Charleston Condolence United Methodist Church Donation Recommended for you Local Spotlight Andre George Haikal Carolyn Rose Moore Lisa Colleen Samples Gary “Lee” Leach II Richard Wyatt Crouser David Norris White Mark Lynn Eden Blank Bessie Roberta “Bertie” Lett Blank Warren Du’trell Collins Blank Margaret “Maggie” Salimi Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 26, 2022 Daily Mail WV KVAS acquires Don Haxton Telescope Star parties part of Astronomical Society's cosmic calendar of events Nationals statement from the board of the Charleston Amateur Hockey Association Nationals prove slippery for Charleston Chiefs, team will shoot for next year Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks