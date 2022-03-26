Thank you for Reading.

JAMES RON BROOKS, 82, of Charleston passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022 after a hard fought battle with cancer.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Kay Brooks; his daughter, Tracey Temple Sieger;, and his 3 grandchildren.

He was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, class of 1958.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and later worked in the Mapping Division of the Dept. Of Highways for many years.

A man blessed with many artistic talents, he was the lead singer of the Jades, the Montereys and a vocalist with The Brothers In The Cross.

He had a strong faith and trust in God and was a long standing member of Morris Memorial United Methodist Church.

A private service will be held for his family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made in memory of Ron to: Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV 25311.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.

