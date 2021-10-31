James Whitsett Oct 31, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium 1118 Virginia St., E. Charleston, WV (304) 342-8135Website JAMES WHITSETT, 60 of Charleston, WV passed away at his residence on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home.Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.Read the full obituary on Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home's website @ www.barlowbonsall.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Civil Law Charleston James Whitsett Wv Residence Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Rusty A. Wyant Dorsel Hodges Paulette (Polly) Moss Rev. James Edward Hanson Blank Jeanette Lee Warner John Henry Crist Dorsel Hodges Christopher Michael Boggs Renee Wiles-Johnson Blank Glen R. Erwin Sr Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 31, 2021 Daily Mail WV Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital Fundraising effort gets a big 'Yes' How to heal your heart after a pregnancy or infant loss West Virginia Book Festival returns with virtual plot twist this weekend Planting the right seeds: Rural writers getting it right