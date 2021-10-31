Thank you for Reading.

James Whitsett
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
JAMES WHITSETT, 60 of Charleston, WV passed away at his residence on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

