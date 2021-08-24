James William Coleman Aug 24, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium 1118 Virginia St., E. Charleston, WV (304) 342-8135Website DR. JAMES WILLIAM COLEMAN, age 79, of Charleston, West Virginia passed away peacefully at his home on August 21, 2021.Jim, known as Doc to many, was the son of the late Pearl Burton and Joseph Coleman, Sr. of Huntington, West Virginia.In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph (Sonny) Coleman, Jr. and a sister, Cielle Coleman-Tracy.He is survived by his wife, Pam; sister, Leota Vea Lewis; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.Those who knew him know that he was a compassionate man, had a heart of gold and genuinely hated being fussed over.In lieu of funeral services and to celebrate knowing Jim, we ask that you simply take a minute or two to remember something about him that brings a smile to your face. He would like that.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.comBarlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James William Coleman Charleston Joseph Coleman Sr. West Virginia Pam Condolence Huntington Recommended for you Local Spotlight William Lee Gillespie James Kevin "KO" Pickron Blank Pamela Mae Whitt Robert E. "Bobby" Teal II Blank Velma Garnes Hill Richard A. Boehm Sr Blank Tami Kay Slayton Blank Terry Lynn Spencer George Franklin Hayes Connor Christian Meadows Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 24, 2021 Daily Mail WV Risks and rewards weighed in state's fintech sandbox development State's sandbox opens up so more can play Fintech infuses modern-day life Wildlife Center wolf pups delight visitors Andrea B. Bond: Love of wolves leads to lifetime of memories