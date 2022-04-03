Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
JANET DAVIS McPHAIL, 88, passed away March 30, 2022 surrounded by her family at home in Sissonville, WV, formally from Chelyan, WV. She was born August 13, 1933 in Ohley, WV to the late Silas Buster and Luell (Carte) Davis.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband and love of her life Robert Jolly McPhail, son David Lee McPhail, sisters Jenny, Charlotte, Gloria, Ada, Rose, Pat, Phyllis, Beverly, and brother Johnny.
She is survived by son Robert "Rob" Jolly McPhail II -- known to her as "her boy", daughter Mary Beth Schumacher -- known to her as "her girl", son-in-law Brian Schumacher, granddaughter and best friend Hannah "Hannie" Gifford, sister Kay "Kay-Ke-Bo" Jeffries, many nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends she loved like family.
Janet spent her whole life taking care of others and working hard every single day. She was a natural mother and showered everyone with so much love. She was loved by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
She will be remembered for her silly sayings, beautiful skin and hair, quick wit, sweet singing and the best hugs. She was the light of her family's life and will be missed every minute.
A private memorial will be held for her at a later date.
Her family would like to thank her many doctors who helped keep her here with them for so long, especially Dr. Jaganath for providing her with over 30 years of care.
They would also like to thank everyone who cared for her at Thomas Memorial Hospital, Hospice Care, and the kindness of the Johnson family at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home.