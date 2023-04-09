Thank you for Reading.

Jean Lee Roberts Moran
JEAN LEE ROBERTS MORAN passed away April 4, 2023, after an extended illness, which she endured with grit, grace and a sense of humor.

Born May 3, 1936, to the late Jean ValJean Roberts and Ruth Jones Roberts, she lived her entire life in Charleston, WV, where she graduated from Charleston High School in 1954 and attended Morris Harvey College.

