Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
JEAN LEE ROBERTS MORAN passed away April 4, 2023, after an extended illness, which she endured with grit, grace and a sense of humor.
Born May 3, 1936, to the late Jean ValJean Roberts and Ruth Jones Roberts, she lived her entire life in Charleston, WV, where she graduated from Charleston High School in 1954 and attended Morris Harvey College.
Starting ballet lessons under Andre Van Damme at age of 12, Jean found her passion and at age 16, became a charter member of the new Charleston Ballet. In her adult years, Jean remained devoted to The Charleston Ballet as a volunteer, supporter and as a dancer, even performing in The Nutcracker in her mid-60s. Jean was featured in the international award-winning documentary "Andre Van Damme and the Story of the Charleston Ballet." She took a weekly ballet class for 73 years and at age of 85, Jean was the last of the original charter ballet members still taking lessons.
Jean was a proud West Virginian and a patriotic American. She had a great respect for those who served in the U.S. Military.
Jean was devoted to her family. She was a loyal friend, and a faithful correspondent, who never missed a birthday and was prompt with a thank-you note.
Preceded in death by her husband, Clarence E. Moran, Jean is survived by their three children: Mia Moran-Cooper (Bob Cooper) of Pittsburgh, PA; Mary Moran Cravens and Terence Moran (Sheila). all of Charleston, WV.
She was "GJ" or "Grandma Jean" to four grandchildren: Brian Cravens; Cana Cooper; Darby and Kieran Moran, and a great-granddaughter Hayley Glover.
She is also survived by her sister, Emily Roberts Augur, with whom she had a life-long friendship, and her cousin, Susan Beall Holme, with whom she spent many summers in Glenville, WV.
Also left to mourn her passing are dozens of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews.
Jean was humbled by the many friends and family who called, visited, prayed and sent cards, flowers and gifts during the past year. She deeply appreciated the staff at Kanawha HospiceCare and Meadowbrook Acres. Jean was especially grateful to her private caregivers, all of whom she counted as friends.
In memory of Jean, please consider a donation, by check or in person, to the Jean Roberts Moran Memorial Ballet Fund, City National Bank, 10 Hale Street, Suite 100, Charleston, WV 25301. Donations may also be sent via Zelle to 3045493677. This fund was established, with her input, to provide needs-based dance scholarships for students at the American Academy of Ballet in Charleston, WV. Your contribution will help support aspiring young dancers, and honor Jean's love and passion for ballet.