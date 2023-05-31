Thank you for Reading.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
JEAN M. SCHUMACHER, 99 & 1/2 -year-old mother of eight, was welcomed into the loving arms of her heavenly Father on May 28, 2023. She was also greeted by the love of her life, Robert C. "Bob or Biff" Schumacher, who had been awaiting her arrival since his passing in 2011, along with her parents, siblings and two grandsons. Jean was the last surviving member of her "greatest generation" of the Bertke family, having outlived her parents and her three younger siblings.

Jean was born on November 29, 1923, in Newport, KY, the first-born of her parents, Edward H. and Eleanor Leising Bertke, and shared the challenging times of the Great Depression with her parents and her sister Bernette "Toots" Yeager (George), brothers Robert "Bob" Bertke (Mildred) and William "Bill" best known as "Woog" Bertke (Marge).

