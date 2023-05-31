Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
JEAN M. SCHUMACHER, 99 & 1/2 -year-old mother of eight, was welcomed into the loving arms of her heavenly Father on May 28, 2023. She was also greeted by the love of her life, Robert C. "Bob or Biff" Schumacher, who had been awaiting her arrival since his passing in 2011, along with her parents, siblings and two grandsons. Jean was the last surviving member of her "greatest generation" of the Bertke family, having outlived her parents and her three younger siblings.
Jean was born on November 29, 1923, in Newport, KY, the first-born of her parents, Edward H. and Eleanor Leising Bertke, and shared the challenging times of the Great Depression with her parents and her sister Bernette "Toots" Yeager (George), brothers Robert "Bob" Bertke (Mildred) and William "Bill" best known as "Woog" Bertke (Marge).
Jean was a very strong and determined person who survived multiple serious illnesses and life-threatening events in her life. Her faith and love won her favor and a good name. Jean died peacefully surrounded by family at her Charleston, WV, home of 62 years, which she and Bob had built on Carroll Road in the early 1960s, a few years after their arrival in Charleston in 1959 with their five young sons from Newport, KY, to take advantage of a promotion for Bob with the Kroger Company. Jean and Bob raised their family, which quickly grew in the 1960s to eight children with the addition of son number six followed by two loving daughters, the crowning jewels of their family. Jean became the unofficial "Mom" to numerous children in their South Hills neighborhood, as well as to innumerable friends of her children. Thanksgiving celebrations at Jean and Bob's home were legendary, not just for the food, but for the sheer number of friends and family, who will fondly recall those memories for the rest of their lives.
Jean is survived by all eight of her children: Robert L. Schumacher (wife April) of Princeton, WV; Stephen W. Schumacher (wife Debbie) of Charleston, WV; David E. Schumacher (wife Patsy) of New Smyrna Beach, FL; Paul John Schumacher (widower of Sukhi) of Morgantown, WV; Michael G. Schumacher of Clinton, CT; James G. Schumacher of Charleston, WV; Lynne Schumacher Hay (husband Joe) of Souderton, PA; and Lisa Schumacher of Orefield, PA.
Jean is also the proud grandmother of 20 admiring grandchildren and the great-grandmother to 19 adoring great-grandchildren. Jean and the family fondly recall the lives and loving memories of her deceased grandsons, Christopher S. Schumacher and P. J. Schumacher, both of whom were bigger than life as they were loved by everyone who had the privilege of knowing them.
As soon as Jean's youngest child was in school, Jean returned to work as administrative assistant for Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Moses Boiarsky and later as the long-term administrative assistant for the Governor's Committee on Crime, Delinquency and Corrections. She ultimately retired as a legal secretary from the Columbia Gas legal department.
Jean and Bob made numerous trips over the years to visit their families in Newport, KY, and Cincinnati, OH. After raising their eight children, all of whom obtained college degrees and several with advanced degrees, including three doctorates, Jean and Bob enjoyed their retirement by traveling extensively throughout the United States and overseas to such treasured places as France and Ireland.
Jean is also a published author of a memoir of her life experiences entitled "Life as I Live it - Life Lines of Faith and Love." This compilation of short stories from her nearly century of living has provided family, friends and others with a taste of a life well-lived.
The Schumacher family is grateful for the caring assistance provided to Jean by Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to either Hospice Care of Kanawha County, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387 or to Charleston Catholic High School, designated for tuition assistance for students in need (website: Charlestoncatholic-crw.org).
Visitation will be at Sadie Hall adjacent to the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston, WV, at 9 a.m., Thursday, June 1, 2023, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. The service will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BasilicaSacredHeart?mibextid=LQQJ4d Jean's surviving six grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston, WV. "God bless our mom. She did it her way!"
Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston, WV. "God bless our mom. She did it her way!"