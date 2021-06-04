Thank you for Reading.

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

JEAN MARIE (SULLIVAN) BARNETT entered the Heavenly realm early morning on May 27, 2021, after living with chronic illnesses. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. You may read the full obituary and send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

