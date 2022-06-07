Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
JEANE MARIE PENNINGTON died June 4, 2022. She was born in Charleston, WV June 17, 1947 where she lived her entire life. Jeane dedicated herself to her family as a stay a home mom during the formative years of her only child, Mandy Shai Pennington and created a home base for anyone who needed respite. She loved to Jitter Bug and do the Electric Slide and could cut a rug on a dance floor or while mopping the floor. Jeane was an avid reader and never passed on a horror film regardless of how twisted it may be. For years she ran the family plumbing business from her home and later finished her career mostly in finance and office work for locally owned businesses.
Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents Howard David Boggess and Ossie Elizabeth Boggess, her sister Janie Sue Pote-Nielsen, her brothers David Desmond Boggess and Larry Allen Boggess, and granddaughter Rowan Quinn Pennington. She is lovingly survived by her daughter Mandy Shai Pennington, Mandy's fiancé Todd Martin Hepner, grandchildren Ezra Crux Acevedo and Sawyer Quinn Hepner, brother Wilmer Howard Boggess, sister-in-law Susie Leah Boggess and niece and nephew Heather Michelle Boggess and Andrew Jason Boggess and their families.
A special thank you to Jeane's family by choice, not by blood, who also loved and supported her, Sian and Larry Boggess, Sarah Telisko, and Bobbi Coon and her family.
A celebration of life will be held at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home Thursday, June 9, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to Manna Meal of Charleston to celebrate Jeane's spirit of helping others.
