JEANENE MORRIS KIRK, age 83 of East Bank, WV entered into the eternal gates of Heaven peacefully on Tuesday, July 6th, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Emory Morris, mother, Manzella Morris, sisters, Jeannette Morris and Lynn (Carlos) Dillon.
Jeanene is survived by her husband of 63 years, Kenneth Franklin Kirk, two children, Kerry (Dale) LeMasters and Kenneth (Mary) Kirk II, grandchildren, Cameron (Colleen) LeMasters, Chad (Lydia) LeMasters, Caitlan Kirk and Justin Kirk; great-grandchildren, Connor and Caden LeMasters and many nieces and nephews.
Jeanene was born on June 29, 1938 in East Bank where she spent her entire life, except for a short time in Beaumont, TX. She graduated from East Bank High School in 1956. After a brief courtship, Jeanene & Kenneth were married in 1958. They recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. Jeanene was a member of the East Bank United Methodist Church where she was the pianist and a member of the church choir. She also participated and sang in the annual East Bank Christmas cantatas. She had a strong faith that guided her to teach the young and old alike through Sunday bible class and VBS
Jeanene was considered a pillar of the East Bank community as well as a town historian. Jeanene also volunteered at the Mustard Seed. She was an active participant of the East Bank Alumni Association. She was awarded the East Bank Citizen of the Year in 2012 and later was the Parade Marshall in the East Bank Christmas Parade that same year.
Jeanene had a sense of adventure and loved to travel. She accomplished her goal of visiting all 50 states. Her preference of travel was by train which provided her the best views of the landscape across this great land, but she never felt more at home than on her front porch swing surrounded by the West Virginia mountains.
She was most proud of her two children and loved them whole-heartedly. She was blessed to experience the joy of her four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who endearingly called her, Nana. Jeanene has passed her love of life and compassion for others on to her loved ones and will be missed dearly as a wife, mother and nana.
Celebration of life will be held at East Bank United Methodist on Saturday, July 17th at 11 a.m., The family will hold a private burial at Montgomery Memorial Park..
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Jeanene's memory to East Bank United Methodist Church.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.