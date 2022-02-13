JEANETTE LEWIS COREY, 93, of Charleston, passed away February 11, 2022, after a short illness.
She was born on November 27, 1928, at her parent's home on Truslow Street in Charleston. Jeanette graduated from Morris Harvey College in May, 1953, with a bachelor's degree in primary education. She taught second grade in Kanawha County's school system for eight wonderful years. A lifelong member of Charleston's St. George Orthodox Cathedral, she taught Sunday School for thirty years. She was also a lifelong member of Shums 'Il Bir club and the Lady's Guild of St. George. The church was an integral part of her life. Upon meeting her husband, Mike, in 1953, she enjoyed many exciting travels to the Holy Land, Israel, Lebanon and Egypt. She hosted dozens of young nephews and nieces from Lebanon, taught them English, as they later attended West Virginia State College. Most initially worked at her Poca Supermarket grocery store, and many, many later attended Medical School. A few later provided benevolent medical services here at home and throughout the world. Her Christian life was as beautiful as the light she brought to those less fortunate her bountiful, charitable generosity will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew her.She quietly and peacefully departed this life with her two sons, Johnny and Danny, by her side in her Charleston home. Her dear friend and companion, Anna Addesa, was also present. Her delectable Lebanese dishes were a delight at Sunday supper, as she entertained guests from far and wide. NFL Sundays were an occasion for gathering and joy in her warm, open household.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Hospice Care of Charleston, and her companions Shanika, Belinda and Rene'.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael E. Corey, and her eldest son, Michael A. Corey.
Jeanette is survived by her sons Johnny (Patty) of Poca, and Danny, of Charleston.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at St. George Orthodox Cathedral in Charleston with Reverend Father Joseph Hazar and The Very Reverend Father Olof Scott officiating. Entombment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Charleston.Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the church. COVID protocols, as well as the church requirements, need to be followed. This includes wearing of masks and social distancing.
The family suggests donations may be made to: St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral, P.O. Box 2044, Charleston, WV 25327.
