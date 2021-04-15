JEANNIE BROWN ALLEN, 75, longtime resident of Charleston WV, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Carolina Caring in Hickory, NC. Jeannie was born May 1, 1945 in Richwood, WV to the late Doyle and Lactea Brown. Jeannie graduated from Richwood High School, where she loved being a majorette, and attended Glenville State College.
Jeannie was preceded in death by her sister, Susan Brown Bailey of Rockledge, FL. Survivors include her loving husband, Larry Allen; son, Chris Allen; daughter Cathy (Joel) Allen Whitford of Hickory, NC; two grandchildren, Braden and Kara Whitford; brother-in-law, George Bailey of Rockledge, FL, and nephews Bill (Kim) Bailey and Tom (Debbie) Bailey; and sister-in-law Jeannie (Richard) Tinurelli.
Jeannie was very proud of her "Grandma" status to Braden and Kara. She loved to entertain family and friends and hit the dance floor on joyous occasions. She was one of the founders of the Angel Terrace Garden Club and enjoyed her many years involved in bridge clubs with her friends. She was a long-time member of Village Chapel Presbyterian Church in Kanawha City, WV. Jeannie brought joy and laughter into every situation and was a friend to everyone. She leaves a legacy of love and laughter to her family and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, April 17 between 2 and 3:15 pm at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home in Charleston, WV. A private graveside service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Jeannie to a Hospice of your choice would be appreciated.
You may send condolences to the family at:www.barlowbonsall.com
