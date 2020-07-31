JEFFERY MARK CHASE, 61, of Poca, passed away at home July 28, 2020.
Jeff attended Hometown Apostolic Church.
Jeff was a champion archer, his life's lesson was bow hunting, for which he had many trophies. Jeff will be cremated and his ashes scattered on his favorite hunting trail.
Jeff is survived by his siblings, Sharon Francisco, Clara Rhodes, Caren Dempsey, and Doy Copley; three nephews, two nieces; and nine great nephews and nieces.
Special thanks to Melissa and Rob Schoolcraft, Amber Gray, Ron Stone and Hospices for all their help.
You may send condolences to the family at wwwbarlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.