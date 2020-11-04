Thank you for Reading.

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

JEFFREY NAYLOR, 62, of Charleston, WV, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division. You may read the full obituary and send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.