JENNIFER ANN WILLIAMS, 80, of Charleston, on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at the CAMC Hospice Center, Charleston.
Jennifer was born on December 18, 1940 to the late Rev. Charles and Martha Stephenson.
She was retired from Kroger Grocery Store, Kanawha City.
Jennifer was of the Methodist faith, growing up in her father's church.
She was a graduate of the Marion Junior College and moved to Charleston in 1976.
Jennifer loved flowers, as well as gardening and sewing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John Perry, John C. and James Stephenson.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Pettry and son, Stephen Williams both of Charleston; and 1 brother, Bill Grashel of Wheelersburg, OH.
A gathering of friends and family will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, November 5, 2021 at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston. Inurnment will be at a later date at Christ Church United Methodist Columbarium, Charleston.
In lieu of flowers - donations may be made in memory of Jennifer to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 and/or American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.