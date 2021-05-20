JERRY C. LYNCH, SR., 62, of St. Albans, WV, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Carroll and Dottie Lynch, and his wife, Kimberly Lynch.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Allen (Angie), Jerry II (April), and Wesley (Melinda); his sister, Cheryl Smith; 10 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Jerry was an avid reader and country music fan, always listening to his favorites like Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard. Before his debilitating disease took over, Jerry loved being outdoors and spending time on the rivers fishing with his wife and family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to help with Jerry's funeral expenses; please contact the funeral home. You may send condolences to the family at: www.barowbonsall.com
