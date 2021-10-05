Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
JO ANN STONE, 83, of Hurricane WV, passed away on September 30, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospice House after her long battle with dementia. She was born June 20, 1938, in South Charleston, the daughter of the late Andrew Bruce and Marie (Dent) Crouse.
Jo Ann was a long-time resident of Campbells Creek WV, where she ran a flower shop for many years but after a fall, she became a resident of Elmcroft Assistant Living in Teays Valley, WV for the last year.
She is preceded in death by husband, Robert Gene Stone from Campbells Creek; her father and mother, Andrew Bruce and Marie Dent Crouse of Scott Depot, WV; her sons: Jeffery Allen Stone, Paul Brain Stone, and Robert David Stone; her daughter: Diana Lynn (Barry) Rogers; grandchildren: Joseph Wayne Stone and Amanda Marie Pittman, and great granddaughter Kayley Faith Pittman.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Bill) Robida of Hurricane, WV; grandkids, Rusty (Lindsey) Pittman of Charleston WV, Chelsea (James) Hunt of Hurricane WV, Michael Stone, Chasity (Michael) Stone, Zachary Rogers, Brittany (Michael) Minney, all of Charleston WV, Heather Martinez of KY, Scott (Patricia) Stone of SC, and Christopher Stone of Washington. Her great grandkids: Mckinsey and Kaden Pittman of Charleston WV, Lucas Short, Colton and Zoey Hancock, and Peyton Hunt all of Hurricane, WV, Hannah Stone and Hali Jeffcoat of SC, and Kasi Wise of NC., Peyton and Oliver Minney of Charleston WV and Elijah Rogers of Kentucky. Sisters Doris (Hank) Moss, Dorothy (Keith) Alford, and Patti (Bill) Bird, all from Teays Valley, WV and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members
Funeral service will be at held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 7, at Barlow and Bonsall Funeral Home in Charleston, WV with Pastor Mike Long officiating. The burial will follow at Mountain View Memorial Park in Charleston WV
Friends and Family will gather for visitation prior to the funeral starting at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers you can contact Linda at Barlow and Bonsall for any donations or family of Jo Ann Stone for service cost.