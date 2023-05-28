Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
JO ANN WORKMAN McCOY, 73, of Charleston, WV passed away May 25, 2023 at the Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston.
Jo Ann was born in Charleston, WV on November 23, 1949, to the late Danny and Ruth Workman also of Charleston.
Jo Ann is survived by her husband, Frank McCoy, of Charleston. She is also survived by her two children, BJ Greenleaf of Milton and Rob Greenleaf (Heather) of Kitty Hawk, NC, and her adoring granddaughter, MacKenzie, also of Kitty Hawk. Stepchildren include Amy Price of Charleston, Wendy McCoy of Cross Lanes and Casey McCoy of Ft. Worth, TX. Step grandsons Corey Leist of Cross Lanes and Jordan Price of Charleston. Also surviving her is her sister-in-law Patty Peitila of San Diego, CA.
Also surviving Jo Ann are her siblings James, Brenda, Betty, Dorothy, and Janet.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by sister Diane and brothers David and Danny Workman.
She was a 1967 graduate of Charleston High School. Jo Ann began her career at Amherst Coal, and then became a paralegal for Jackson & Kelly Law Firm. After a short retirement Jo Ann began working at the law firm of Druckman & Estep as office administrator, accountant, and paralegal.
Jo Ann loved gardening and growing flowers, while enjoying the hummingbirds in her backyard. Her two cats, Blue and Allie as well as her dog, Ringo were very dear to her heart.
As per Jo Ann's wishes there will be no service. A private celebration of her life is being planned for a later date. Donations in Jo Ann's memory can be made to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association 1248 Greenbrier St. Charleston. WV.