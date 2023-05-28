Thank you for Reading.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
JO ANN WORKMAN McCOY, 73, of Charleston, WV passed away May 25, 2023 at the Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston.

Jo Ann was born in Charleston, WV on November 23, 1949, to the late Danny and Ruth Workman also of Charleston.

