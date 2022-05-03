Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
JO ANNE "JODY" HOYER, born August 28, 1942, passed away on April 28, 2022, at CAMC Memorial in Charleston, WV.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ralph Hoyer; her son, Stephen Hoyer and his wife, Marsha; and her son, David Hoyer. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Brittney Hoyer, Allyson (John Paul) Tupta, Andrew Hoyer, Samantha Hoyer and Erin Hoyer, as well as her great-granddaughter, Corrie Joanne Tupta.
Jody was an advertising artist for the Charleston Gazette and Charleston Daily Mail, as well as an artist in the Graphic Design Department for The Diamond. She managed various downtown office buildings, as well as managed residential units in Charleston and surrounding areas, and was an owner of various commercial real estate projects in several states. She used her artistic talents in the development and conversion of buildings in Charleston's City Center from commercial to residential use over the past 25 years.
Jody was a founder and owner of Overlord Research, LLC, a company which located, restored, and imported World War II artifacts from Europe for display in museums in the United States. This work included the repatriation of American-made war matériel, such as landing crafts which brought U.S. service members ashore to the beaches in Normandy during the D-Day invasion, for the benefit of veterans and their families who might not have an opportunity to travel overseas to view them.
Jody taught art at Sacred Heart Grade School for four years, and over the past 40 years was instrumental in the planning, design, growth, and development of Sacred Heart Grade School, Charleston Catholic High School, and Sacred Heart Basilica. She worked consistently on the development and fundraising for those institutions.
Her children and grandchildren are grateful to her for all she taught them, and for the family traditions she started, which they will continue for many generations.
Services will consist of a private cremation followed by a memorial service to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Charleston Catholic High School to support its needy students' fund at https:/www.charlestoncatholic.com iving und-a-need.cfm.