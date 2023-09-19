Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

JOAN CALLICOAT BURNS of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away on September 16, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was 91years old. She had been courageously battling aggressive breast cancer since October 2019.

Joan grew up in Huntington, West Virginia, and graduated from Huntington East High School and Marshall University. After marrying Robert Lee Burns Sr., in 1958, they lived in Greensboro, North Carolina, Detroit, Michigan, Cleveland, Ohio, and Lexington, Kentucky, before settling in Charleston.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you