JOAN CALLICOAT BURNS of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away on September 16, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was 91years old. She had been courageously battling aggressive breast cancer since October 2019.
Joan grew up in Huntington, West Virginia, and graduated from Huntington East High School and Marshall University. After marrying Robert Lee Burns Sr., in 1958, they lived in Greensboro, North Carolina, Detroit, Michigan, Cleveland, Ohio, and Lexington, Kentucky, before settling in Charleston.
Joan had a long work history reaching back to the International Nickel Company in Huntington, Pomona Pipe in Greensboro, and various law firms in Charleston. For many years, she worked as a school secretary at South Charleston Junior High School and Holz Elementary School. After leaving the school system, she worked for many years as an executive assistant at McJunkin Corporation and later McJunkin Redman Corporation. She worked far beyond retirement age and continued working as an assistant for certain clients until the month before her death.
Joan was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, working on projects in her home and working in her yard. She also enjoyed traveling with her family, including trips to a number of national parks, as well as the Outer Banks and the mountains of North Carolina, Maine, Florida, and Alaska. She especially enjoyed Sedona and Northern Arizona. She proudly achieved Master Gardener status after her retirement from full-time work.
Joan was predeceased by her father and mother, Henry Franklin "Dutch" Callicoat and Audrey Irene Galloway, as well as her brothers, Durward Lee Callicoat and Gary Joseph Callicoat, and her husband, Robert Lee Burns, Sr., in 2001, after 43 years of marriage.
Joan is survived by her son, Robert Lee (Kimberly) Burns, Jr., and daughter, Kathryn Burns (Danny) Arnott, as well as her brother, Orlin Franklin Callicoat. Joan is also survived by her grandchildren, Matthew Burns, Jonathan Burns, Madalyn Arnott (Chase) Bailey, and Rachel Arnott, as well as great grandchildren, Rosalea Bailey and Millie Bailey, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Joan's family would like to thank the staff of the CAMC Cancer Center for her treatment in her battle with breast cancer, as well as the staff of CAMC's 4 West for their compassionate care and treatment during her final illness.
In Joan's memory, please consider a donation to CAMC's Cancer Center.
A celebration of Joan's life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 22, 2023, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia Street East, Charleston, West Virginia. Burial will follow in Woodmere Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 21, 2023, at the funeral home.