JOANN OVERTON DAWSON, 86, of Charleston, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021 after a short illness. JoAnn was born on April 2, 1934 in Lone Mountain, TN. She attended Berea College where she earned a bachelor's degree in Chemistry.
Upon earning her degree, she taught school at Emma Willard in Troy, NY., she then moved to Charleston, WV., where she worked at the Union Carbide Institute Plant for 20 years.
Throughout her life she enjoyed spending time with her friends, especially playing bridge, and gardening. She was very proud to earn the designation as a West Virginia Master Gardener, and her home garden was a source of pride and joy. She enjoyed traveling and had spanned the globe with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Henley and Ida Overton, her brothers Tyne and Clarence, and her sisters Cornelia Overton, Irene Scott, Mildred Collacott, and Ruth Suffrage, and is survived by her sisters Grace Buis and Betty Venable. She is also survived by her children Kathrine (Mark) Von Handorf and Thomas (Tanya) Dawson, as well as her grandchildren, Kyle (Christina), Keith, and Kevin and great-grandchild, Conrad.
As per her wish, she will be cremated.
Due to COVID, there will be a small, private service.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to First Presbyterian Church (16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV 25301), Manna Meal (1105 Quarrier Street, Charleston, WV 25301), or Berea College (give.berea.edu).
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.