JODI NICOLE BRADLEY passed away on February 21, 2021 at the young age of 46, in her hometown of Charleston, WV. She succumbed to an acute illness, but in her true spirit fought to the very end.
She was preceded in death by, Harold J. Lough (maternal grandfather) and Edward L. Bradley, Jr and Leonora Bradley (paternal grandparents).
Her surviving family include Dulcenia Lough (grandmother);mother, Carol Bradley (Chuck Carpenter), father, Edward L. Bradley III (Cecelia); and her three brothers, Edward L. (Lee) Bradley, IV (Misty), Matthew Bradley (Tracy), and Ryan Bradley. She is also survived by her best friend and niece, Sara Nicole Bradley and her cat Walter.
Jodi, Jo, or JoJo to her family was born in Portsmouth, OH, but spent the majority of her life in Charleston, WV. She was a graduate of Capital High School and attended West Virginia State University and the University of Charleston and most recently worked for CASCI medical claims in Charleston. She found a passion in life after her heart attack and represented WomenHeart throughout the greater Kanawha Valley and attended many regional and national training seminars. She also found a new passion as a member of the CAMC Auxiliary to help with education and health of women in the greater Charleston area.
The greatest pleasure and meaning in her life was being Aunt JoJo to her beloved niece Sara. Her days and hours were spent spoiling her and making everlasting memories. When Aunt JoJo and Sara were together there was never a dull moment. There was nothing Aunt JoJo would not do for her mini me and they always had their sparkle on. The joy and laughter that the two shared will leave an enormous hole in the entire family.
Jodi loved her family fiercely and was always the center of the party. Her quick wit and happy joyous behavior were infectious. No matter where she was or what she was doing, she was always smiling and having a good time. Jodi never met a stranger. She was a loyal and caring friend and once you became one of her inner circle you were part of her family.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the amazing workers in the STICU at CAMC General Division and the CORE placement team.
Services to celebrate the short but fulfilling life of Jodi will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., and service immediately following at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV. Graveside service will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, South Charleston.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to; Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE), CAMC Auxiliary services, or WomenHeart.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.