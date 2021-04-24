JOE BARTGES, 92, of Charleston, WV, passed away, Thursday, April 22, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospital. The body has been donated to WVU -Human Gift Registry for further medical research. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
